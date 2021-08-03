Another person dies in Sunderland after testing positive for Covid-19 as city records 104 new cases
Another person has sadly died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Sunderland as 104 new coronavirus cases are recorded in the city.
The Government confirmed on Tuesday, August 3, that 138 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 129,881.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Tuesday, August 3, it was announced that 21,691 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,923,820.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid related deaths
Number of deaths announced on August 3: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 788
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 857
Cases of coronavirus
104 more cases on August 3
Total number of cases since March 2020: 34,197
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 361.2 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 29: 1,003
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 105
Currently on ventilation: 9
Total admissions: 3,825
Based on the latest available information.