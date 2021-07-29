Another Covid death in Sunderland, as 163 new coronavirus cases recorded in the city

The Government confirmed on Thursday, July 29, that 85 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 129,515.

Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.

Across the UK on Thursday, July 29, it was announced that 31,117 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,801,561.

Sunderland Royal Hospital is part of South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Trust.

Covid related deaths

Number of deaths announced on July 29: 1

Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 783

Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 854

Cases of coronavirus

163 more cases on July 29

Total number of cases since March 2020: 33,646

Weekly case rate

Weekly case rate: 588 per 100,000 people

Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 24: 1,633

Hospital admissions

Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 105

Currently on ventilation: 9

Total admissions: 3,825

Based on the latest available information.

