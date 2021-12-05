Another 137 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Sunderland but no new virus-related deaths
A further 137 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Sunderland but no new deaths relating to the illness.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, December 5, that 54 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 145,605.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, December 5, it was announced that 43,992 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 10,464,389.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on December 5: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 898
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 975
Cases of coronavirus
137 more cases on December 5
Total number of cases since March 2020: 51,424
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 356 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to November 30: 989
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 85
Currently on ventilation: 10
Total admissions: 4,940
Based on the latest available information.
