Almost 70 more coronavirus cases in Sunderland but no new virus-related deaths
Almost 70 new cases of covid have been recorded in Sunderland but the city has seen now more covid-related deaths.
The Government confirmed on Friday, February 25, that 120 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 161,224.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Friday, February 25, it was announced that 31,933 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 18,804,765.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on February 25: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 1,003
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 1,053
Cases of coronavirus
69 more cases on February 25
Total number of cases since March 2020: 87,636
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 307 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to February 20: 853
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 84
Currently on ventilation: 7
Total admissions: 6,111
Based on the latest available information.
