A second coronavirus death in Sunderland in two days as city sees more than 300 new cases
Sunderland has seen a second coronavirus death in as many days as the city records more than 300 new cases.
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, July 14, that 49 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, leaving the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 128,530.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, July 14, it was announced that 42,302 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,233,207.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on July 14: 1
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 763
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 847
Cases of coronavirus
374 new cases on July 14
Total number of cases since March 2020: 29,329
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 950.6 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to July 9: 2,640
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland Trust: 28
Currently on ventilation: 0
Total admissions: 3,530
Based on the latest available information.