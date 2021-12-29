A further 517 people test positive for Covid-19 in Sunderland as UK records over 180,000 cases
Another 517 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in Sunderland as the UK records over 180,000 cases
The Government confirmed on Wednesday, December 29, that 57 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 148,089.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Wednesday, December 29, it was announced that 183,037 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 12,559,926. Cases include delayed figures from Northern Ireland over a five day period.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on December 29: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 909
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 985
Cases of coronavirus
517 more cases on December 29
Total number of cases since March 2020: 56,191
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 646.4 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to December 24: 1,796
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 41
Currently on ventilation: 6
Total admissions: 5,100
Based on the latest available information.
Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.