154,000 in Sunderland now double jabbed

A coronavirus jab

NHS data shows 154,675 people in the area had received both jabs by July 11 – 68% of over 16s.

Of those to have received both jabs, 150,264 were over the age of 25 – 75% of the age group – and 4,411 people aged between 16 and 25 have also received both doses.

The figures also show 196,970 people in Sunderland have received at least one dose of a vaccine – 86% of over 16s.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals an area by area variation in coverage for people who are fully vaccinated across the area.

The areas with the highest coverage are Herrington and Doxford, where 79.9% of over 16s are fully vaccinated.

Next comes Seaburn with 79.3% and Hall Farm on 76%

The areas with the lowest coverage are Sunderland Central and Deptford (40.6%), Millfield (50%) and Hendon and Docks (57.9%)

In England, 29.1 million people had received a second dose of the jab by July 11 – 64% of over 16s.

In total, 38.3 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date, covering 84% of over 16s.

Some staff at care homes in Sunderland have still not been fully vaccinated.

The figures show 1,751 out of 2,221 eligible staff had received two doses of a vaccine by July 11 – meaning 21% have not.