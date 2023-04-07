13 pictures of lockdown Good Friday in Sunderland in 2020 as we remember a very different Easter weekend
From a silent seafront to deserted parks, these were the eerie Easter weekend scenes in 2020 as Sunderland remained under lockdown.
Popular seafront spots were deserted as people followed the government guidelines at stay at home to protect each other from the spread of Covid-19.
Takeaway fish and chips were permitted, however, and many of the businesses which opened offered a delivery or click-and-collect service to help keep people safe.
Page 1 of 3