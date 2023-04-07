News you can trust since 1873
Good Friday 2020 in Sunderland.Good Friday 2020 in Sunderland.
13 pictures of lockdown Good Friday in Sunderland in 2020 as we remember a very different Easter weekend

From a silent seafront to deserted parks, these were the eerie Easter weekend scenes in 2020 as Sunderland remained under lockdown.

By Ross Robertson
Published 7th Apr 2023, 12:34 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 12:50 BST

Popular seafront spots were deserted as people followed the government guidelines at stay at home to protect each other from the spread of Covid-19.

Takeaway fish and chips were permitted, however, and many of the businesses which opened offered a delivery or click-and-collect service to help keep people safe.

Not a soul on the beach at Roker.

1. Roker Rocks

Not a soul on the beach at Roker. Photo: Stu Norton

The bandstand was in better shape, but nobody was around to see it.

2. Empty bandstand in Roker Park

The bandstand was in better shape, but nobody was around to see it. Photo: c

The playground would usually be full of children enjoying the weather.

3. Marine Walk playground

The playground would usually be full of children enjoying the weather. Photo: Stu Norton

Residents keep their distance while they queue for their fish and chips outside Downey's.

4. Downey's

Residents keep their distance while they queue for their fish and chips outside Downey's. Photo: Stu Norton

