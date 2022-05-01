CHILDLINE ADVICE: Positive feedback from users of online safety workshops

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The most important thing you can do is speak regularly to your children about how they spend their time online.”

They will surf the web to keep themselves entertained, socialise with friends and do their homework.

But for parents, it can often feel like young people are signing up every week to brand new games, social media sites or apps, with more popping up all the time.

At Childline, we know how important the internet is to children, but we also hear from young people who are having negative experiences online.

Whether they are being bullied on social media, targeted in online games, or contacted by someone they don’t know, we’re here to help.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Online safety is crucial, and it’s helpful for parents and carers to have the knowledge and confidence to speak to their children about it.

That’s why we hold free online safety workshops to help give parents and carers in the North East and across the UK the resources to help keep children safe.

The sessions are also open to individuals, schools or community groups and delivered virtually, covering topics from parental controls, grooming and mental health.

So far, 96% of parents who’ve joined the 30-minute course say they’d recommend them to another parent.

The NSPCC website also has a dedicated online safety hub, regularly updated with articles and safety information on new games, apps and websites.

If you’re a parent or carer, search www.nspcc.org.uk for “free online safety group workshops” to sign up or to find out more.

But the most important thing you can do is speak regularly to your children about how they spend their time online.

Show an interest in their online activities, perhaps explore apps and games together to learn about their safety aspects.

This will reassure them they can come to you with any concerns and give them confidence to speak to you about anything that worries them.