CHILDLINE ADVICE: An urgency for us all to come together to stop online abuse

One in every five people using the internet in the UK is a child, and our Childline counsellors speak to young people every day who are worried about an experience they’ve had online.

For many young people, online life is real life, and there are many positive aspects to this. For example, many children go online to contact Childline – almost three-quarters of all the service’s counselling sessions are now taking place online, rather than over the phone.

Even better, thousands of children are opening up conversations with young people their own age through our moderated message boards, where they can let others know about any fears, concerns or thoughts they’re struggling with, and find out how others have dealt with similar situations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although the online world can be an incredible resource, it also holds significant dangers. Children can never be completely certain who they’re speaking to online, and the pandemic has shown how urgent it is for us to come together to stop online abuse.

Last year our colleagues at the NSPCC helpline saw a 45% increase in contacts from people worried about children experiencing online sexual abuse. The NSPCC is campaigning for laws to protect young people online and will continue to do so until we’re satisfied the legislation is up to scratch.

But we all have a role to play – parents, carers, family members and friends, so it’s vital that we’re all familiar with basic safety advice, tools and resources to help keep every child safe online. There’s lots of information at www.nspcc.org.uk

The most important thing a parent or carer can do to help a child stay safe online is to have regular, open and honest conversations with them about how they spend their time online. By showing an interest in their favourite games and apps, you’re letting them know they can turn to you if anything happens that they’re uncomfortable with.