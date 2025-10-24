“It’s a promise to listen, to collaborate, and to stand beside every Heart Hero for life,” says the region’s Children’s Heart Unit Fund (Chuf) as it unveils a new strategy.

The charity says the strategy will guide its next decade of support for children and families living with heart conditions across the North of England.

CHUF helps patients across the region | CHUF

Developed through extensive consultation with patients, families, medics, stakeholders, and Chuf’s dedicated board, the strategy focuses on three key pillars: Holistic Care, Lifelong Support, and Innovation.

As a starting point, they will broaden the charity’s recognition and operations across all hospitals in the North East & Cumbria network.

They will also be working with partners and complementary organisations to broaden the charity’s reach and impact as an advocate for its beneficiaries.

Chair of the Board of Trustees at Chuf, Ivan Hollingsworth, said: “At Chuf, we’ve always stood beside Heart Heroes and their families through every beat, every battle, and every breakthrough. This new strategy builds on that legacy and sets out a clear, ambitious vision for the future.

“It’s a promise to listen, to collaborate, and to stand beside every Heart Hero for life.”

The strategy reinforces Chuf’s role as a trusted partner to the NHS, funding vital equipment, emotional wellbeing research, and innovative services that sit beyond NHS capacity, all designed to make a lasting difference for patients and their families.

Chuf’s Director of Fundraising and Operations, Charlotte Campbell, added: “This marks a really exciting step forward for Chuf. Our focus remains on delivering the very best support to families, while driving innovation in care that ensures every child and young person can thrive.”

You can watch the full video on the strategy here.