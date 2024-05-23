Caring Sunderland woman inspired by grandparents to help people with dementia

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kerry is popular amongst her work colleagues and residents at Ashlea Lodge alike. Submitted picture

A caring dementia support worker is embarking on a fundraising sponsored steps campaign in May – and care home residents are keen to join her on the journey.

Kindhearted Kerry McWilliams, 41, who works at Ashlea Lodge Care Home in Sunderland, has been inspired to raise money for Dementia UK by her grandparents, both of whom were diagnosed with dementia.

Her fundraising venture also tied in with Dementia Action Week, which runs in May.

The aim of Dementia Action Week this year is diagnosis and calling on the Government and the NHS to prioritise dementia in policy and decision-making.

Kerry’s initial aim was to walk 31 miles during the month of May – she has long since surpassed this figure and is now encouraging residents at Ashlea Court to join her and add a few steps to her total each day.

Kerry has worked at Ashlea Lodge, in Hylton Road, for three years. It was the first home in the Orchard Care Homes group to feature a ‘Reconnect Community’.

Reconnect Communities allow for truly personalised approach to care alongside meaningful occupation and non-reliance on pharmacological approaches.

Orchard also operates a Dementia Promise, which is an ongoing commitment by the company to challenge the inequalities often experienced by people living with dementia.

She said: "My nana had vascular dementia and grandad has lewy body dementia.

“This is why I was drawn into dementia care. I have been at Ashlea Lodge for a while now and am completely passionate about my work, providing a happy and fulfilled life for people living with the condition.”

Kerry added: “It is honestly so rewarding, that I want to give something back and help to raise awareness."

Kerry has already raised £100 online but that total is set to rise considerably through direct cash donations. If you would like to add to her fundraising efforts you can do so here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/uy7d2k-walk-31-miles-in-may

Recent achievements for Orchard Care Homes include being named winner last year of the LaingBuisson Award for Excellence in Large Residential Care. It also achieved a five-star food rating at every home across its portfolio.