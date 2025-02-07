Cardiology team live stream operations across the world in showcase of specialist skills

The cardiology team working to treat a patient during the South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust live stream event.

Specialist cardiology skills have been showcased worldwide by South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust as operations were live streamed to other experts as part of an international conference.

The cardiology team at Sunderland Royal Hospital talked the audience through treatment carried out on two patients.

With permission from the patients, the team filmed and showed delegates how they carried out advanced percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI).

These are coronary angioplasty procedures and are used to treat the narrowed coronary arteries of the heart, which can cause heart attacks and angina.

Some patients need more advanced techniques to treat very severe artery disease, requiring more specialist experience and equipment, and the Trust is one of the centres that offer these procedures.

They were shown as part of the Advanced Cardiovascular Intervention (ACI) conference, the UK’s largest annual event for those who work in interventional cardiology.

The procedures took place in the two Catheterisation Laboratories – known as Cath Labs – at the hospital.

Around 1,500 people watched at the event in London, while a further 1,000 followed it online.

Delegates include nurses, cardiac physiologists and radiographers, as well as industry representatives.

The South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust operation was led by consultant interventional cardiologist Dr Nick Jenkins.

He said: “This is the first time we’ve been invited to take part. It’s a real cause for celebration for the team and our Trust.

"This is significant national recognition of the high-quality service delivered at STSFT. It is a testament to the skills and commitment of the team.

“As well as the stream being shown to the conference, we also opened it up to our colleagues so they can see the work we do every day in our Cath Lab.

"They could follow it in real time, but can also watch it back when they are able to.

“We must thank the patients who agreed to have their experiences filmed for the conferences and the wider team and crew for all the work which went into making it possible.

“Sharing our knowledge and expertise is vital to help each other in our work.

"Every day we carry out procedures that save lives, but also improve people’s wellbeing and quality of life.

“We were proud to showcase what we do and hope others learned from it so they too can make a difference.”

After the event, President of the British Cardiovascular Intervention Society, David Hildick-Smith offered his praise to the team.

He said: “Thanks so much for hosting both cases. Great job from both labs. Professional, methodical, measured, careful.

“Super education. Really well done to your whole team!"

Sunderland Royal Hospital’s Cath Labs have been updated in recent years, giving the Cardiology Team access to the latest equipment, with the second room revamped last year thanks to a £1million investment by the Trust.

South Tyneside District Hospital also has a Cath Lab, which is also used by its Radiology Department.

For more information about the work of the Trust’s Cardiology Team visit its page: Cardiology