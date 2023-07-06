Meet the baby born in Sunderland Royal Hospital to two of its own staff - on the 75th anniversary of the NHS.

Senior clinic pharmacists Sarah Peacock and husband Darren Phillips welcomed their little boy yesterday, Wednesday, July 5, three-quarters of a century to the day since the official foundation of the National Health Service.

Sarah Peacock and her new baby boy

The new arrival - a brother for five-year-old Benjamin and two-year-old twins Elodie and Sebastian - clocked in at 7lbs 2ozs shortly after 11am and was presented with a commemorative vest to mark the special occasion.

Sarah and Darren have almost 40 years' experience in the NHS between them and are passionate advocates for the service.

"I think the NHS is something we both believe in, that medical care should be free for all," said Sarah.

"I work here because I want to help people and I believe in the NHS."

Sarah, the directorate lead for medicine at Sunderland Royal Hospital, was delighted with the care she and the new, as yet unnamed baby, had received: "I had my other children here too and the care has been excellent," she said.

Sarah Peacock and Darren Phillips with their new baby boy, born on the 75th anniversary of the NHS

"The staff took very good care of us."

Darren's role means he was already familiar with a lot of the people involved in Sarah's care: "It's quite humbling to be treated by the same people I would normally be providing a service to," he said.

He is also passionate about the NHS and the right to universal health care: "My role is about patient care," he said.

"A community pharmacist helped me when I was very ill when I was 17 and gave me a lot of education and reassurance. That made me realise this was a profession that could help people.

"My aim is to reach out to people and support them, whether they are fellow healthcare professionals - junior and senior doctors , therapists and nurses - or members of the public.

"The NHS feels like a family, whether you are a patient or staff - and I have been both."