Award for talented Sunderland nurse - just months after she started in her job
Just months into her job, newly-qualified Sunderland nurse Sophie Bell received a prestigious award for setting high standards in her profession.
Sophie, 23, a urology nurse at Sunderland Royal Hospital, was given the Heath Award in recognition of the commitment she’s shown to nursing.
The Heath Award is presented each year to the best nurses and midwives to graduate from Northumbria University, Newcastle. The award was established in 1892 by George Yeoman Heath, former President of the Royal College of Medicine
Sophie, who achieved First Class Honours in her nursing degree programme when she graduated in 2017, was nominated by Northumbria academics and hospital staff she’d worked alongside during her studies and work placements.
During her degree studies, Sophie undertook a placement on the Urology ward at Sunderland Royal Hospital which inspired her to work in that area when she qualified.
She said: “I’ve always been interested in working in healthcare but wasn't sure exactly what I wanted to do at first, which is why I did the pre-nursing course. I love helping people, so my best moments are when patients tell me how much of a difference I’ve