Artist creates amazing murals to help brighten spirits at Sunderland Royal Hospital

Neil Gibbins shows STSFT Chief Executive Ken Bremner MBE, Ward Manager Sam Charmichael and Matron Carol Gibson his mural on Ward E56. Submitted picture.

An artist whose mother was diagnosed with dementia has used his creative gift to help bring comfort to patients and their loved ones at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Neil Gibbins, 39, from Sunderland, has captured various landmarks from across the city and the North East on the walls of the hospital, but his first work began with a tree in blossom.

He worked with hospital staff on the creation, with workers adding their thumb print to make its blossom petals.

The room was renamed after the artwork - becoming The Blossom Suite.

The finished artwork on Ward B26 at Sunderland Royal Hospital. Submitted picture

The ward helps look after gastroenterology patients, with the room now used as a quiet and comfortable place for relatives to use.

Neil accepted the commission after ward manager Bethan Harris asked him for help via Facebook as she searched for someone to offer their services as a charitable donation.

As the project got underway, Bethan recommended him to ward E56, a care of the older people ward in the same hospital, as it was looking to add some art to a large wall and he had mentioned his own interest in dementia.

Neil’s mother Patricia Davison, who is from Sunderland and now lives in Tynemouth, has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease, the most common form of dementia, so the subject is close to his heart.

Now both murals are complete, helping liven up previously blank areas – with South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust Chief Executive Ken Bremner MBE among those to call in to see the E56 work’s impact.

Neil, who studied fine art at Leeds University, added: “It’s been really good to see people see how they’ve benefitted the wards and how it’s brightened up these places and made a difference.

“It’s been hard work and really emotional and challenging on ward E56, but that’s one reason why I wanted to do it, because I’ve seen people live with Alzheimer’s.

“It’s also been a good experience to be able to see people look at it as it’s come together and how people see it.”

Neil Gibbins with E56 staff and one of its patients, along with Sara Hoxhaj of Alzheimer's Research UK. Submitted picture.

Bethan explained how Neil first became involved with the hospital, including how the blossom tree project began.

“I came up with the idea of a blossom tree for B26 because this is the symbol of both life and death, and as sad as it is, there are times when we care for patients in their final days and support their families through that grief,” she said.

“We brought the whole team together to get involved, using our finger-prints to make the petals. Consultants, junior doctors, senior managers, ward sisters and the nursing team, healthcare assistants, members of the Trust’s Alcohol Care Team, physios and dieticians all got involved.

“The room was used before for visitors and looked very clinical, whereas now with the use of artwork, soft furnishings and home comforts, it gives more of a relaxed feel for both relatives of patients and patients who need an area to ‘get away’ from the ward setting.

“We have had incredible feedback. Patients and relatives love the artwork and are always interested in how it was created.

“We’ve been busy adding some new furniture to the room which has been bought through charitable donations from patients and their families and we’re also grateful for their help to make this a new and relaxing place to spend some time.”

Sara Hoxhaj, of Alzheimer's Research UK, Neil Gibbins and E56 Ward Manager Sam Carmichael with his mural. Submitted picture.

Neil’s work on E56 has seen him create a landscape of North East landmarks including Penshaw Monument, Roker Lighthouse, Tunstall Hill, the bridges over the River Wear, the Tommy artwork on Seaham’s seafront and the Angel of the North. It also features fishermen and families as they enjoy the locations.

Through this project, Neil has helped raise funds for Alzheimer’s Research, with more than £1,000 gifted so far.

It brought together ward manager Sam Carmichael, The Older People's Improvement Collaborative (TOPIC) facilitator Gail Tunstall, nurse consultant for Older Persons Chris Cairns, matron Carol Gibson and Agata Wiorowska, then directorate manager for the team.

They worked together to suggest the scene and how it would help patients on the ward.

This included guidance on making it dementia-friendly and what landmarks would work best, with Neil helping bring the suggestions together to create the final design.

Sam said: “The ward looked bare, with magnolia walls, and there was minimal contrasting colour, which we know helps patients to safely navigate the area and there was nothing to hold their attention.

“The artwork has made such a difference to the look and feel of the ward, making it brighter and more cheerful and it’s helped spark conversations.

“Patients are attracted to this area and it’s somewhere we can keep an eye on them when they’re having a walk around.

“The staff love the artwork and are proud to promote it. We’ve had visits in from colleagues in other areas to look at it and they’ve said they would like something similar too.

“Personally, I love the artwork too. My grandad died on E56 and the sun beams shining over the river makes me feel like he is watching over me.

“A number of relatives who have seen the artwork and have lost a loved one have expressed similar feelings.

“One of our relatives has donated money to Neil’s page after their family member died. They told me their dad would have loved the finished artwork, as it has a lot of hidden significance and messages which he would have related to.

“Neil has been unbelievably kind and donated all materials and time to the ward free of charge.

“We know he faced a lot of challenges, because a unit which looks after older patients and people who have dementia can be a difficult place to be, and it can also be quite hot on our ward, but he took it all in his stride and we know he did it to give back to those who care for patients and are affected by the condition.

“The artwork will be something I will forever treasure.”

Neil Gibbins with STSFT Executive Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Professionals Melanie Johnson with his artwork on Ward E56. Submitted picture.

Lucy Squance, director of Supporter-led Fundraising at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “If nothing changes, one in two of us will be directly affected by dementia – either by developing it ourselves, caring for someone with it, or both.

“Fantastic fundraising efforts like this are driving our search for a cure to end the heartbreak of dementia.”

To donate to Neil’s find visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/artzheimers while his own website is available via https://www.neilgibbinsart.com/

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust runs its own STS Charity, helping patients and their families to support its services who have helped them.