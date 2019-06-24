Apple recall MacBook Pro models over fear of risk of fire
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue urge users of 15-inch MacBook Pro to stop using them immediately.
Apple has determined that, in a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units, the battery may overheat and pose a fire safety risk.
Affected units were sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017 and product eligibility is determined by the product serial number.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue tweeted out the risk, and directed anyone who believes that their laptop may be effected by the issue to go to the Apple support website.
As a result of the risk of overheating, Apple have decided to replace affected batteries, free of charge.
Apple have asked users to put the serial number of their laptop into the support page and they will let the user know if their machine is effected by the faulty battery.
As part of the replacement process, Apple users would then need to send their laptops to a Apple repair centre and would be without their machine for around 1-2 weeks.
To prepare your MacBook Pro for service, you will need to back up your data beforehand. Information on how to do this is outlined on the Apple website.
The company issued a similar replacement program in April of last year for newer 13-inch Pros over issues surrounding battery expansion.