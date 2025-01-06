Amber Cold Health Alert issued for North East with increased risk of deaths

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An amber Cold Health Alert has been issued for for the North East by the Government with an increased number of deaths expected due to the freezing winter weather.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst the snow in parts of the North East is melting, the Met Office is forecasting sub-zero overnight temperatures for Sunderland, Newcastle and South Tyneside up until the weekend.

Between Tuesday (January 7) and Friday, daytime temperatures across the region are expected to rise to just one and two degrees Celsius.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Amber Cold Health Alert has been issued for the North East. Photo: John Devlin.

The Amber Alert is in place from midday today (January 6) until Sunday January 12.

A UK Health and Security Agency spokesperson said: “Forecast weather is expected to have significant impacts across health and social care services, including a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions.

“We may also see impacts on younger age groups with a likely increase in demand for health services.

“Temperatures inside places like hospitals, care homes and clinics are at risk of dropping below the levels recommended for assessing health risks and there will be challenges keeping indoor temperatures at the recommended 18°C, leading to more risk to vulnerable people

“There may also be staffing issues due to external factors such as travel delays.”