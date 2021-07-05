'All I can say is a huge thank you' - Your NHS messages and stories as health service celebrates 73rd anniversary

To mark the milestone, the NHS was awarded the George Cross – the highest award given for non-operational gallantry – by the Queen, in recognition of dedicated service and response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The honour is equal in stature to the Victoria Cross, the highest military gallantry award, and is given for “acts of the greatest heroism”.

Monday, July 5 marks 73 years since the service was launched on the ideal that good healthcare should be available to all, regardless of wealth.

Speaking at a service held at St Paul’s Cathedral on Monday, Sir Simon Stevens, NHS Chief Executive, gave a touching address paying tribute to the “extraordinary kindness, compassion, and courage” of the service’s staff.

He said: “A National Health Service now integral to the life and wellbeing of our nation, recognised today by the Queen for having “over more than seven decades…supported the people of our country with courage, compassion and dedication”.

Here are some of your comments from our social media pages:

Monday, July 5, 2021 marks 73 years of the NHS. Picture: Oli Scarff/Getty Images.

Ross Atkinson: “Happy Birthday and congratulations on the George Cross.”

Linda Edwards: “Thank you for everything NHS. You were there when I needed you, my husband and I are very thankful.”

Ann Pickering: “For the last 73 years, thank you.”

Joyce Coates: “Happy Birthday NHS. Thank God for all the founders and workers, doctors and nursing staff, consultants, healthcare and every person that works with the NHS that has helped so many folk over 73 years

"God bless you all, big thank you.”

Alan Knighting: “I am 85 years of age and for most of my life the NHS and its staff have been there looking after me and my family. All I can say is a huge THANK YOU.”

Linda Ann McArdle: “I have a lot to thank the NHS for looking after my hubby 24/7 when he was in intensive care for six weeks on a ventilator.

"He got sepsis and peritonitis and pneumonia and a chest infection was in isolation for months he's very lucky to be still here.

"Three years later not 100% but alive! So I say thank you to NHS with all my heart.”

Val Morrell: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

