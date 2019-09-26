The 23 care homes in and around Sunderland ordered to improve by the CQC in 2019
Ensuring your elderly loved ones receive the best care possible is hugely important, so picking out a nursing or residential home requires careful decision making.
Thursday, 26th September 2019
Thursday, 26th September 2019, 14:59 pm
These 23 care homes in and around Sunderland have all been assessed by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and classified as 'requiring improvement' this year. The CQC rates each care home separately on safety, effectiveness, care, responsiveness and leadership. The full reports can be viewed on the CQC website here.