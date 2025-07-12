The GP patient survey results are out for Sunderland surgeries.placeholder image
The GP patient survey results are out for Sunderland surgeries.

10 of the worst performing Sunderland GP surgeries based on patient survey for overall experience

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 12th Jul 2025, 05:00 BST

The 2025 Patient Survey results are out for the city’s GP surgeries.

Patients were asked a range of question about the level of their satisfaction on criteria such as being able to get through to your GP surgery and the quality of care they received.

Patients were finally asked on how they would rate their overall experience of their GP practice. These are 10 of the city’s surgeries which scored the lowest on this criteria for patient experience.

Wearside Medical Practice had 78% of patients describe their experience as good from 113 respondents.

1. Wearside Medical Practice

Wearside Medical Practice had 78% of patients describe their experience as good from 113 respondents. | National World

The Galleries Medical Practice had 77% of patients describe their experience as good from 134 respondents.

2. The Galleries Medical Practice

The Galleries Medical Practice had 77% of patients describe their experience as good from 134 respondents. | Google Maps

Sunderland GP Alliance, South Hylton had 77% of patients rate their experience as good based on 95 respondents.

3. Sunderland GP Alliance, South Hylton

Sunderland GP Alliance, South Hylton had 77% of patients rate their experience as good based on 95 respondents. | National World

Riverview Surgery, Borough Road had 76% of patients rate their experience as good based on 111 respondents.

4. Riverview Surgery, Borough Road

Riverview Surgery, Borough Road had 76% of patients rate their experience as good based on 111 respondents. | Google Maps

