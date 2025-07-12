Patients were asked a range of question about the level of their satisfaction on criteria such as being able to get through to your GP surgery and the quality of care they received.
Patients were finally asked on how they would rate their overall experience of their GP practice. These are 10 of the city’s surgeries which scored the lowest on this criteria for patient experience.
1. Wearside Medical Practice
Wearside Medical Practice had 78% of patients describe their experience as good from 113 respondents. | National World
2. The Galleries Medical Practice
The Galleries Medical Practice had 77% of patients describe their experience as good from 134 respondents. | Google Maps
3. Sunderland GP Alliance, South Hylton
Sunderland GP Alliance, South Hylton had 77% of patients rate their experience as good based on 95 respondents. | National World
4. Riverview Surgery, Borough Road
Riverview Surgery, Borough Road had 76% of patients rate their experience as good based on 111 respondents. | Google Maps
