10 of the best performing Sunderland GP surgeries based on patient survey for overall experience

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 13th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

The 2025 Patient Survey results are out for the city’s GP surgeries.

Patients were asked a range of questions about the level of their satisfaction on criteria such as being able to get through to your GP surgery and the quality of care they received.

Patients were finally asked on how they would rate their overall experience of their GP practice. These are 10 of the city’s surgeries which scored the highest on this criteria for patient experience.

Broadway Medical Practice had 96% of patients describe their experience as good based on 121 respondents.

1. Broadway Medical Practice, Springwell Road

Broadway Medical Practice had 96% of patients describe their experience as good based on 121 respondents. | Google Maps

Rickleton Medical Centre had 96% of patients describe their experience as good based on 120 respondents.

2. Rickleton Medical Centre, Office Row

Rickleton Medical Centre had 96% of patients describe their experience as good based on 120 respondents. | Google Maps

Fulwell Medical Centre Had 94% of patients rate their experience as good based on 111 respondents.

3. Fulwell Medical Centre

Fulwell Medical Centre Had 94% of patients rate their experience as good based on 111 respondents. Photo: Stu Norton

Villette Surgery had 92% of patients rate their experience as good based on 133 respondents.

4. Villette Surgery, Suffolk Street

Villette Surgery had 92% of patients rate their experience as good based on 133 respondents. | Google Maps

