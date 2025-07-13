Patients were asked a range of questions about the level of their satisfaction on criteria such as being able to get through to your GP surgery and the quality of care they received.
Patients were finally asked on how they would rate their overall experience of their GP practice. These are 10 of the city’s surgeries which scored the highest on this criteria for patient experience.
1. Broadway Medical Practice, Springwell Road
Broadway Medical Practice had 96% of patients describe their experience as good based on 121 respondents. | Google Maps
2. Rickleton Medical Centre, Office Row
Rickleton Medical Centre had 96% of patients describe their experience as good based on 120 respondents. | Google Maps
3. Fulwell Medical Centre
Fulwell Medical Centre Had 94% of patients rate their experience as good based on 111 respondents. Photo: Stu Norton
4. Villette Surgery, Suffolk Street
Villette Surgery had 92% of patients rate their experience as good based on 133 respondents. | Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.