Young Engineers Imagine the Future at the University of Sunderland

The inventors of tomorrow were hard at work as Seaburn Dene’s Year 2 pupils tackled the big questions in this year’s “If You Were an Engineer, What Would You Do?” challenge.

With bold imagination, Year 2 pupils from Seaburn Dene Primary School stepped into the future during Science Week, taking part in the Primary Engineer Leaders Award at the University of Sunderland. Tasked with imagining a world made better by invention, the children thought big—designing devices to solve real problems, improve lives, and change the world as we know it.

Their creative challenge? To take an idea from their minds and bring it to life through detailed drawings, thoughtful design, and a clear explanation of how their innovation would help others.

Willow with her amazing invention

Willow, one of the budding engineers, was captivated by the experience. "It was fascinating the way I could catch things mid fall," she explained. “I was glad that we got to draw for ages and had a chance to get finished.”

Classmate Eva marvelled at the unpredictability of the process. “When you design stuff, you don’t know if it’s going to become real or not—so it’s a really big surprise,” she said.

Teachers reported huge enthusiasm throughout the event, with many pupils keen to explore the world of engineering further, building on all year round STEM visits and partnerships, such as with battery component manufacturer AESC (Washington).

The Primary Engineer competition offers children a chance to connect their curiosity with real-world problems, while nurturing skills in design, communication and STEM. Judging by the work from Seaburn Dene’s Year 2, we can expect to see some innovative solutions to the world’s challenges in years to come.

The children’s inventions will go on public display on Wednesday 4th June at the St Peter’s Campus, University of Sunderland—celebrating the creativity and engineering potential of the next generation.