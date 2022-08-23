When do schools in Sunderland return after the summer holidays? All the term dates you need to know

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The final weeks of August mean one thing for school children and staff across Sunderland- the return to the classroom is very close.

The six-week break may feel like it has come and gone very quickly, and all eyes are now on when the school gates open for another year of education, but when will schools across Sunderland start welcoming kids back from the summer break?

When do Sunderland schools return from the summer holidays?

According to Sunderland City Council, the start of the 2022-23 academic year will begin on Monday, September 5, although some schools may not abide by this date and start later in the week.

Academies are not required to abide by local authorities and can set their own term dates, although these are likely to still follow local dates.

The recommended action if parents or students are unsure of their return date is to contact their school.

What are the 2022-23 term dates for schools across Sunderland?

After their return from the summer break, students and staff will be on site for seven weeks before the first half term break of the year. This will run from Monday, October 24 until Friday, October 28 before classrooms become full again on the following Monday.

Christmas Day falling on a Sunday this year has forced schools into two half weeks to accommodate the two week Christmas holiday this year. The first day of the break will come on Wednesday, December 21 with schools returning on Wednesday, January 4 to kick off the new year.

Six weeks of education will follow with the February half term falling between Monday, February 20 and Friday February 24 and, following a full month of education in March, schools break up once again at the start of April for the Easter holidays. This will run between Monday, April 3 and Friday, April 14.