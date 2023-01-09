Applications for children due to start in Reception class at primary school this September opened last autumn, and there are now just days remaining for parents to get theirs in. The spring term may just have begun, but the new school year will be upon us before we know it.

If your child is due to start their school adventure in September 2023, we have taken a look at the Government’s advice around applying for primary school places in England.

When do I need to apply for a primary school place for September 2023?

While each local council may have slightly different opening and closing days for applications, most areas started accepting applications in September or October last year. Families must apply for a primary school place a year before the child can start school.

The child will be three, or have just turned four, when families apply for their place.

The Government website adds: “Your child is less likely to be offered a place at their chosen schools if you miss the deadline for applications.”

And the deadline on or around Sunday, January 15, 2023, is fast approaching. Parents and guardians are reminded to apply through their local council area, and check with the local authority directly for further information and any difference in dates.

The deadline for primary school places for September 2023 is fast approaching. Picture: Getty Images.

When are primary school places announced for September 2023?

Local councils usually send offers of primary school places on or around April 16. As the date this year falls on a Sunday, offers will likely be sent on the next working day, the Government said. This means National Offer Day for 2023 will be on Monday, April 17.

Parents must accept the offer by the deadline given in the letter, otherwise the council may withdraw the offered place and give it to someone else.

