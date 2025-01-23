Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An expert is psychology has given his view on what traits make the best Traitor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millions will tune in to watch The Traitors final on Friday, January 24, after weeks of watching contestants playing mental games to either evade detection as a traitor, or sniff out treachery as a faithful.

Dr Mark Ord is senior lecturer in Psychology at the University of Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He specialises in evolutionary psychology, and gave us his insight into what makes the series so compelling - and what it takes to win.

Dr Mark Ord from the University of Sunderland. | University of Sunderland

“The Traitors taps into something very deep in individuals,” he said.

“As a species we are cooperative, we need a social environment to survive and how you navigate that environment impacts the resources you get.

“But underneath all of that, there’s always a risk that individuals are trying to take advantage of you to get those resources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the case of The Traitors, you’ve got a small proportion of Traitors verses a large population of Faithful and there is always that interplay between the two.

“The show taps into a deep-rooted drive to make sure that your cooperative social group, the Faithfuls, is not taken advantage of by individuals, the Traitors, so you can get your own resources, the cash prize at the end.”

Mark will join Stephanie Farnsworth, Lecturer in Media and Communications, to host Betrayal on Screen: A Deep Dive into The Traitors Season 3, an online event that will analyse the cultural impact and psychology of the show.

This event will take place online on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 from 4.30pm – 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will investigate ideas like this and the origins of the kinds of behaviours you see in The Traitors as well as look into the show’s cultural impact.

University Visiting Professor Nick Smith, Executive Vice President of Formats & Licensing at All3Media International, will also give an exclusive insight into television formats and licensing.

Nick said: “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to share the story of how The Traitors, currently the most successful TV format in the world, came to be, and what the future for it holds.

“I’m passionate about helping the next generation get into creative careers, especially those from underrepresented communities. I value working with the University of Sunderland and supporting them to prepare students for roles in the media.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This event is aimed at anyone interested in studying a degree in Psychology, Film and Media or is a fan of the show.

You can find out more information and book your place here: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/events/the-traitors-deep-dive/

If you are interested in studying Psychology at the University, find out more here: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/study/psychology/