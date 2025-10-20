We've launched an innovative leadership programme at a Sunderland school

An innovative student leadership programme aims to improve the pupil voice at a Sunderland school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme builds on a previous scheme at Venerable Bede CE Academy in Ryhope, where 12 Year 11 pupils have been appointed to leadership positions – four Senior Prefects and eight Deputy Senior Prefects.

Some of the Senior Prefects and Deputy Senior Prefects with Head of School Tracey Burgess | Submitted

It comes as part of improvements at the school.

An Ofsted inspection carried out in January of this year deemed the Academy was providing an inadequate quality of education to its pupils – but the inspectors recognised that improvements had been made after the school was taken over by Northern Lights Learning Trust in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the inspection, three new senior leaders were appointed to accelerate improvements at the school.

Now, as part of a programme to amplify students’ voices, the Senior Prefects have been assigned specific areas of responsibility – such as Community Enrichment and Pupil Wellbeing. Each Senior Prefect has two Deputy Senior Prefects working with them.

Ben Lusby, 15, and Lara Williamson, 15, are among those appointed to Senior Prefect positions.

Lara said: “I really appreciate what the school has done for me, how it has helped develop me, and I think this is one way of giving something back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lara’s area of responsibility is Pupil Wellbeing: “It’s really important that pupils in school who might have mental health issues feel that there is someone there for them, someone they can talk to.”

Lara felt her work outside of school – working with adults and children at Whitley Bay Ice Rink – will help her in her role.

Ben has been given the area of Community to focus on. He said: “I think it’s important for the school that we have good relationships with places and organisations within the community we’re part of, and I hope to help with that.

“I hope to visit places like retirement homes and other places, and I also want to help new students with the transition into their new school and surroundings.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The student leadership programme team was appointed after interviews with Head of School Tracey Burgess, who said: “Every pupil we interviewed was fantastic – their confidence levels and vision as to how the programme can give the student body a louder voice were very impressive.

“The way they’ve started has been beyond our imagination, and I’m so proud of their commitment and ambition for the school.”

To identify the new team, Senior Prefects wear specially-designed gold ties, while Deputy Senior Prefects wear turquoise ties.

Mrs Burgess has regular meetings with the Senior Prefects and then the whole student leadership team to get feedback and plan strategy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Burgess added: “They play a major role in school, and in outward facing events too – such as our Open Evening on Thursday, September 25 at 4.30pm – so they’ll be ambassadors for our school too.

“We had a previous scheme in place last year, but we wanted to extend this to have a greater impact in the school, with particular areas of focus identified.”

Two of those Senior Prefects from last year were twins Sam and Alex Greenwood, who between them achieved 19 Grade 9s, three Grade 8s and two Level 2 distinctions in their GCSE exams.

Mrs Burgess said she was delighted with Sam and Alex’s acheivements, and with the school’s GCSE results as a whole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Out total achievement rates for English and Maths at Grade 4 increased by 18 per cent on last year, while our high grade performance (grade 5 or above) for English and Maths increased from 22 per cent to 39 per cent. Our results show a huge improvement on last year and were in line, or above, what we had forecast.

“I’d like to thank both students and our staff for working so hard to achieve these results. We’ve started the new school with real energy and there is a real vibrancy around the school with the new Year 7s settling in very quickly.”

Venerable Bede is part of Northern Lights Learning Trust, which is made up of seven primary schools and three secondary schools, including Benedict Biscop CE Academy, Dame Dorothy Primary and Holley Park Academy.

Jo Heaton OBE, CEO Northern Lights Learning Trust, said: “We are very proud of the improvements in GCSE results at Venerable Bede this year, with some great leaps forward made and much improved outcomes on recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are proud of our pupils, families and staff at the school and Trust who have worked hard to secure these improvements. This developed leadership programme is testament to the focus the school has on ensuring a fully-rounded education for our pupils, with opportunities to develop responsibility and thrive.”