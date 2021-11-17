The school was deemed to be good in all areas and headteacher Linsey Garr believes the achievement is even more satisfying in light of the disruption created by the Covid pandemic.

After receiving the report Mrs Garr said: “I am extremely proud of the staff and children for all the hard work they do, not just through Ofsted but all year round, supporting our school in moving forward despite the disruption of the global pandemic.

"Parents have also played a huge role in the continued support they offer to the school.”

Mrs Garr was particularly pleased the report recognised the caring culture at the school.

She added: “Ofsted highlighted “West Boldon Primary is a very caring school and pupils are proud of their school and enjoy attending".

“The report reflects the important journey we are making as a school and mirrors the ethos and culture we are striving to embed along with showing our commitment to our West Boldon families and community.”

The report praised the school for its curriculum development in the “delivery of new more ambitious topics”, the “strong leadership” from governors and senior teachers and the “purposeful approach to learning”.

Pupils were also praised for their “good behaviour” and their contribution to “calm orderly lessons”.

Lead inspector Chris Smith stated: “The school is calm and orderly. Pupils feel safe and trust the adults to look after them. Pupils behave well. There is a strong sense of community. There are team-building activities each week and carefully planned days to celebrate diversity.

"School leaders and governors want to be as inclusive as possible. They are determined to provide the best possible education, irrespective of any barriers a pupil may face and they have a clear strategy to achieve this.”

Inspectors also commended the school for its work with the local community during the pandemic and the Breakfast Club and extension to the school day to help children catch up.

Areas of further development identified by Ofsted inspectors included sharpening the focus in assessing how new curriculum plans are implemented and their impact on learning.

