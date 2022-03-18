Wes Streeting praises Sunderland's School of Medicine for “growing your own” role in filling doctor vacancies

Mr Streeting made the comment during a visit to the University of Sunderland’s School of Medicine where he was joined by Shadow Education Secretary and MP for Houghton and Sunderland South, Bridget Phillipson.

As well as speaking with the region’s prospective doctors, Mr Streeting was highlighting the scale of the backlog in patients waiting for treatment which he stressed was not “solely down to the pandemic”.

Mr Streeting said: “I’ve been blown away by what I’ve seen. What’s really impressed me is the number of students from the North East who’ve said they wish to pursue a career here in the region – it really is a case of growing your own.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The latest figures show there are 1,051 vacancies for doctors in the North East and filling this shortfall is vital in tackling the backlog.”

A statement provided by the Labour Party highlighted there were also 5,095 nursing vacancies in the region in December, and in January 44,577 patients were waiting for treatment at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Trust.

The statement also highlighted 18 per cent of patients on waiting lists have been “waiting for scans or treatment for more than 18 weeks” with 115 people “left waiting for more than a year”.Mr Streeting said: “There were already 4.5 million patients on waiting lists before the pandemic and this is a genuine national challenge.

“The Conservatives promised to ‘level up’ the country but patients in Sunderland and across the North East are waiting longer for care, often in pain and discomfort.

Labour's Shadow Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting MP, along with Shadow Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson MP, and Sunderland Central MP Julie Elliott , visiting the University of Sunderland's School of Medicine with University's Vice-Chancellor Sir David Bell, Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences and Wellbeing, Tony Alabaster, and Professor of Anatomy Debs Patten.

“After a decade of Tory mismanagement of the NHS, we went into the pandemic with record waiting lists, leaving us in the worst possible position when Covid struck.

A Department for Health and Social Care spokesperson replied: “We’ve set out our plan to tackle the Covid backlog, backed by our record multi billion-pound investment over the next three years.

“We will deliver new surgical hubs and at least 100 community diagnostic centres to help patients get the surgery they need and earlier access to tests, delivering an extra nine million scans, checks and procedures by 2025.”

A message from the editor:

Labour's Shadow Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting MP talking with students at the University of Sunderland's School of Medicine.

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters.