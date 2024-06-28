Watch more of our videos on Shots!

School pupils have been finding out about the devastation knife crime causes as part of a pioneering project; speaking with police about what they have learned.

Students from Hetton Academy visited the Knife Angel as part of the programme. | 3rd party

Seventeen children from Hetton Academy aged 11-14 took part in a week-long Trainee Detective programme.

The programme focuses on the tragic murder of 18-year-old Connor Brown, who died after being stabbed in an alleyway in Sunderland city centre in February 2019, with the students being walked through each step of Northumbria Police’s investigation.

The project is the first of its kind and was created by police officers and staff, with the support of the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU), the Connor Brown Trust and Education Partnership North East.

The students were split into teams at Sunderland College’s Bede Campus and challenged to solve the case.

Immersive technology and virtual reality in the college's Innovation Space allowed the budding detectives to walk through the crime scene as well as a custody suite to evaluate the evidence.

The trainees also heard expert medical evidence on Connor’s fatal injuries and the attempts to save his life, before going to Sunderland Magistrates’ Court for a behind-the-scenes look at the judicial process.

Connor’s friends and family also gave input, detailing the heartbreak they have endured and re-emphasising that no-one should arm themselves with knives at any time.

The 17 students had the opportunity to visit the Knife Angel, which has been in Keel Square. The 27ft sculpture, formed by 100,000 knives, is designed to act as a powerful anti-knife crime symbol.

Connor’s parents Tanya and Simon, met with the children and said: “We understand that young people learn in different ways and this fantastic project uses a visual approach.

Connor Brown's parents, Tanya and Simon Brown, with Inspector Angela Hewitt, centre, of Northumbria Police. | 3rd party

“Those taking part are learning from a real-life event, which we as a family have experienced.

“Inviting this group back to the Knife Angel helps develop their learning and understanding of the devastating impact knife crime has on communities.”