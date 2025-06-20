Angry parents of pupils who attend Venerable Bede C E Academy have contacted the Echo after receiving a letter informing them their children will have to drop one of their options subjects to focus on Maths and English, despite having been studying them for nearly a full academic year.

Parents say this has been done without any prior consultation or discussion with them about the analysis which has led to the decision or the exploration of possible alternatives.

Some parents of pupils at Venerable Bede CE Academy are annoyed their children are having to drop one of their GCSE subjects. | Google/National World

They have also criticised the school for the high turnover of supply staff and what they feel is a “poor quality of education” being experienced by their children.

Following the school’s latest Ofsted inspection in January (2025), inspectors deemed the quality of education to be inadequate. Behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management were all judged to require improvement.

Defending their decision, the school said it recognised that improvements still need to be made and part of this journey includes improving outcomes in the core subjects of English and maths which will “open more doors for pupils in the future”.

A letter sent to parents informing them of the decision stated: “Pupils in Year 10 will be asked to drop one of their current option subjects so that the time can be used for additional support in English and/or Maths.

“We understand that this may be disappointing for some pupils, but it is a necessary step to maximise their future opportunities.”

One parent who contacted the Echo, but asked to remain anonymous, responded: “We received this letter informing us of what is happening and there has been no previous dialogue. My son was advised to take these subjects, and now he is being told to drop one, despite being on target to get a Level 4 (old grade C) in all of his subjects.

“I understand why this is being done, but there needs to be greater transparency about how they have come to this decision and what other options have been explored such as extending the school day for example.”

Whilst understanding of the decision to focus on maths and English, parents who spoke to the Echo felt the decision doesn’t address deeper underlying concerns.

One parent, who has been paying for a private tutor, said: “The quality of education I expect as a parent is not being delivered and it feels like our children are being penalised for this by having to drop a subject.

“Over the last two years my son has had a number of supply teachers for their English and maths classes. Rather than children having to drop a subject, the school should be looking at why they don’t have permanent maths and English teachers.”

After being contacted by the Echo, leaders at Venerable Bede and Northern Lights Learning Trust, to which the school belongs, have assured parents there will be “a full compliment” of teachers in place for the start of the next academic year.

A spokesperson said: “From September, the school has a full complement of staff who will deliver both English and Maths on a daily basis to all Year 10 and 11 pupils.”

Parents have complained to the Echo about a “lack of opportunity” to discuss which subject their son or daughter should drop, with the letter highlighting “drop-in sessions on Friday June 20 between 3.15pm and 6.00pm” - a time when a number of parents said they will be at or travelling home from work

A spokesperson for the school responded: “In the coming days, every Year 10 pupil will have a one-to-one appointment with a senior leader to discuss their individual curriculum offer and parents/carers have also been offered an appointment with a senior leader.

“The school always welcomes direct contact with parents/carers to resolve any concerns at any time.

“We encourage parents/carers to reach out to the school directly. We're here to listen, support, and work together in the best interests of our pupils and community.”

The latest cohort (2024) GCSE pupils at Venerable Bede CE Academy achieved a Progress 8 score of -1.04, meaning pupils were on average achieving a grade less in their GCSE subjects compared to previously assessed students of similar ability across the country.

The percentage of pupils attaining a grade 5 (old high grade C) or above in Maths and English was 21.5%, significantly below the local authority average of 41.6% and national average of 45.9%.

Leaders at the school said it was this performance in the core subjects of maths and English which was the reason behind the decision.

A spokesperson said: “Having recently made significant improvements in the school, we still recognise that outcomes for pupils at Key Stage 4 are not yet high enough.

“As part of our improvements, we are now in the process of reviewing our curriculum offer to maximise the life chances of our young people.

“To help ensure our pupils are fully prepared, we are increasing the amount of time dedicated to English and Maths for all Year 10 and 11 pupils. The stronger their results in these subjects, the more doors will be open to them in the future.”

The letter to parents added: “Achieving a minimum of a grade 4 in both English and Mathematics is critical, as pupils who don’t reach this benchmark are required to continue resitting these subjects until the age of 18.

“Unfortunately, national statistics show that only around one in four pupils succeed in passing these qualifications once they have left school. That’s why it’s so important that we intervene now to give pupils the best possible chance of success.”

When questioned as to whether having to drop one of their option subjects unfairly penalises students at the school, the spokesperson responded: “All students in Key Stage 4 (Year 10 and 11) will study for at least eight qualifications, which is inline with the national average.

“It’s better for students to focus on less subjects, including the core subjects of maths and English, rather than spreading themselves across more subjects and potentially underachieve.”

One parent responded: “It feels like the school is going on a journey but we are not part of that conversation.”