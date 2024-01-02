'I paid back a day late, and she charged me an insane rate'

Youngsters from Washington Youth Council travelled to the House of Commons to receive an award in recognition of a rap song they created to warn people about the dangers of loan sharks.

Called 'Not So Canny Annie', the rap was penned by Karys Jackson,18, Bobby Hudson,16, Ellie McBurnie,17, Evie Storey, 12, and Kyla Milburn, 12.

Featuring lyrics including 'I paid back a day late, and she charged me an insane rate' and 'met the illegal money lending team, in hopes to end this awful dream' the rap was entered into the Young Consumer Influencer of the Year - a national competition developed by the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI).

Youngsters Bobby Hudson, 16, Ellie McBurnie, 17 and Evie Storey, 12, performing their rap.

The Washington teenagers only went and won and were invited to perform the rap at the House of Commons CTSI’s Hero Award where they also received £1,000 for their project funds and a £100 shopping voucher each.

Their visit to London included meeting Washington MP Sharon Hodgson who gave them a tour of Parliament.

Kelly Barraclough, Youth worker at Oxclose And District Young Peoples Project, who oversee the Youth Council, said: "We are really proud of the group. They wrote Not So Canny Annie to teach other people about the dangers associated with loan sharks and we were thrilled to hear that they had won the competition.

"It was nice to see their work being celebrated and going to London for the award ceremony was a fantastic experience as none of the young people had visited London before."

Washington East ward member Councillor Sean Laws chairs the Washington committee which helped to oversee the project.

He said: "Well done to all for their work on money management and a big thanks to the rappers.

"They've sent out an important message about how there's no place for loan sharks in our communities and that these people are not welcome.

"While people can feel under a lot of financial pressure at this time of year, the answer is not going to an illegal lender."

The young people in Washington have been learning about money management in partnership with ShARP - the Shiney Advice and Resource Project.

ShARP's chief officer, Sylvia Copley said: "As we explained more about money management in a fun way, and learnt more about budgeting and personal finance, the young people had a visit from the Illegal Money Lending Team who explained the dangers of illegal lending and loan sharks.

"They thought an anti-loan shark rap was a good way to raise awareness of the dangers of illegal money lending and loan sharks."

The award comes in the same month (December) Graeme Lamb, 51, of Seafields, Seaburn, and Brenda Lamb, 82, of Bromarsh Court, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to unlawfully engaging in money lending and possessing criminal property between 2014 and 2019 and were both sentenced to 12 months suspended for 18 months.

During this period the mother and son partnership had issued illegal loans with interest rates of up to 69%.