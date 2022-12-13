In 1969, Buzz followed Neil Armstrong in stepping off the Apollo 11 shuttle and setting foot on the lunar landscape, and his son Dr Aldrin has landed his space programme into Academy 360 where 40 Year 5 pupils took part in a range of activities using giant maps to learn about the challenges and opportunities presented by space.

Children also got the chance to navigate a MyBot Rover Robot across the surface of Mars on a virtual mission.

The education programme is part of the Aldrin Family Foundation, designed to inspire schoolchildren to become interested in space and science.

The session was led by the Foundation’s Chief Innovation Officer Jim Christensen, who is also a former Director of Education at the Kennedy Space Centre.

He said: “We have a goal of inspiring students in science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics, and the project we’re doing with Sunderland so fits with what it is we believe in – and now we find out it’s really what Sunderland believes in as well.

“It’s really exciting to come to a school and actually see these kinds of things in action with students.”

Aldrin Family Foundation Chief Innovation Officer Jim Christensen with Academy 360 Year 5 pupils. Picture: DAVID WOOD

The initiative was organised in conjunction with the University of Sunderland who’ve been helping to deliver the programme in the city’s schools through their trainee teachers.

Student teacher Nicola McCoy said: “It has been very interesting, particularly listening to Jim talk to the children because he’s very knowledgeable. They asked him lots of questions and were very engaged in the subject matter, which is fantastic.”

Year 5 teacher and Primary Lead for Science at Academy 360, Lisa Irvin-Kaye, said: “Space is something that engages all of the children naturally, but to see it in context and to see there are real-life opportunities for them, to take their learning further, I think that’s brilliant.”

The foundation looks to inspire children to develop an interest in space and science. Picture: DAVID WOOD

Jim added: “When I get to work with trainee teachers I get very excited because I know our next generation is in good hands. I like to have my opportunity to mould and encourage them and give them the benefit of some of the experiences I have.”