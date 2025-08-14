It was double joy for Sunderland College siblings Lara and Harrison Miller-Snee who were both celebrating their A-Level success before embarking on their journey together to university in Leeds.

Laura and Harrison are actually two of four quadruplets studying at Sunderland College with fellow siblings Marcus and Lucas studying bricklaying and electrician apprenticeships at the City Campus.

Siblings Lara and Harrison Miller-Snee. | Neil Fatkin

Lara, 18, said; “I couldn’t sleep last night and I was so nervous coming into college this morning. When I opened the envelope I was so happy - I couldn’t believe it, I got As in English Literature, Sociology and Criminology. I was expecting to get an A,B and a D and I’m over the moon.”

Brother Harrison got a B in Maths, A in Biology and a distinction in BTEC Information Technology.

He said: “I checked the UCAS website this morning and knew I had already got my place and so I was pretty confident coming in this morning.

“It’s still nice to see and I’m really pleased.”

The siblings are now both going to Leeds to study for there degrees, Lara to Leeds Beckett University to study speech and language therapy and Harrison to Leeds University to study microbiology.

“We are both going to Leeds and so we will be able to look out for each other when we are there” said Harrison.

There were a large number of other students at the college celebrating their results day success.

One of those was Isla Guthrie, 19, who got two distinctions and a distinction star in BTEC digital art.

Isla Guthrie. | Neil Fatkin

She said: “I was looking forward to seeing my results and it’s great to see it here on paper. I’m going to go to Oxford Brookes University in September to study Art.

“The college staff have been really supportive and this afternoon I’m going to go out for a meal with my parents to celebrate.”

Also in the mood for celebration was Lucas Hull, 18, after it was confirmed he had passed his T Level Production Design and Development course.

Lucas Hull. | Neil Fatkin

He said: “There was still one result I was waiting on today which I needed to get a pass in order to get onto my apprenticeship course.

“I’m happy and it was a relief to see I had got what I needed. I’m now going to do an apprenticeship with Gentoo as a business analyst.

“The staff at the college have been really supportive as they really care about you as a person and want you to do well.”

Also pleasantly surprised with her results was Alicia Campion who had been studying Childcare and Education T Level.

Alicia Campion. | Neil Fatkin

Alicia, 18, said: “I got a merit, which is much better than I was expecting. When I opened my envelope I just froze as I didn’t think I would get the grades I need to get into university.

“I’m now going to study Psychology and Counselling at the University of Sunderland. I was praying I would get what I needed but it was a real shock to get it.”

Sunderland College is part of Education Partnership North East (EPNE) which also includes Hartlepool Sixth Form and Northumberland College.

Toni Rhodes. | Neil Fatkin

EPNE deputy chief executive Toni Rhodes said: “There have been lots of happy faces today. Our T Level students did particularly well with a 94% pass rate across courses and our T Level average was above the national rate this year, which is brilliant.

“In our Level 3 BTECs we had a 98% pass rate and an increase in our A* to B grades for our A Level students, particularly in the arts subjects.

“The students have done exceptionally well and 95% of students have gained a place at their first choice university.

“The results are a testament to the students and the work of the staff.”