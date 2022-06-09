Watch pupils take pride as Sunderland school receives Gold Award for promoting sport and healthy lifestyles

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Academy 360 has received the Active Gold Award in recognition of the sporting opportunities it provides as well as its curriculum provision in fostering a culture of healthy eating and mental wellbeing.

The school was given the gold award in recognition of the vast number of different sports children are given the opportunity to play including less mainstream sports such as fencing, archery, golf and badminton.

The school has also hosted a number of inter-school tournaments to promote competitive sports.

PE lead Katey Younger said: “It’s fantastic to receive this award and we are proud the many opportunities we provide for children have been recognised. We also have a big push on the importance of things such as diet and during our Sports Week the children will learn about the sugar content of different foods.

"We are also part of the National Fruit Scheme to ensure children get a piece of fruit each day and our school canteen promotes a choice of four daily balanced meals. Children also get the chance to cook their own food.”

The award also recognises the emphasis the school places on the holistic development of each child.

Children at Academy 360 celebrating their Active Gold Award.

Head of Primary School Helena West said: “We are always pushing the importance of the link between healthy bodies and healthy minds and this has been particularly important for children after the pandemic.

“While academic attainment is obviously important, as a school we recognise the importance of children having the opportunity to excel in other areas such as sports and the Arts.

"We’ve a Breakfast Club, yoga and a lot of sport built into the day to ensure children are best prepared for their learning.”

Academy 360 pupils enjoying their sports activities.

"We are absolutely thrilled with the award.”

It was a sentiment shared by pupils.

Jacob Wood, nine, said: “It’s amazing to get the award. I have the opportunity to do lots of sports and it’s a good habit to get into for when you’re older.”

Kayden Allan, eight, said: “I really missed football during Covid. It’s important to keep fit and healthy as it helps you feel better about yourself.”