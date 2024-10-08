Watch as thousands of children enjoy STEMFest at the Beacon of Light

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It wasn’t your average school day for over 1,000 children who got to explore the solar system, drive a virtual buggy across Mars, fly a British Airways plane simulator and make a wind turbine as part of the three day STEMFest which is taking place at the Beacon of Light.

Around 3,000 children will get to immerse themselves in a wide array of interactive science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) activities as the sector looks to raise aspirations for the city’s children and break down some misconceptions about STEM careers.

STEMFest at the Beacon of Light. | RTC North

One of the visiting schools was Fulwell Junior School.

Assistant headteacher Nicola Dryden said: “Careers is a massive part of what we do and this is a fantastic opportunity for our children to learn about careers in the STEM sector.

“Research shows that by the age of five, children already start to rule out career options. These children are our future engineers and space explorers and these events can really spark an interest in pupils.

“It’s always thrilling for children to take part in hands-on-activities outside of the classroom as it really engages them.”

It was a sentiment shared by Fulwell Junior School pupils.

Fulwell Junior School assistant headteacher Nicola Dryden with pupils Walter Veti, Jessica Houghton-Low, Lucy Batten and Will Brewis. | National World

Will Brewis, 10, said: “It’s fun to do something outside of the classroom and we’ve been looking at how to tackle water pollution to get rid of germs and bacteria.

“I like maths and science and would like to do a job in one of these areas.”

Fellow Year 6 pupil Jessica Houghton-Low, 10, added: “There have been lots of interesting things to try and I’ve just been on the virtual reality machine.

“I’m looking forward to going into the planetarium as I’m thinking of a career in astronomy.”

Taking part in activities including constructing their own racing cars and driving a Mars simulation buggy were pupils from Deaf Hill Primary School.

Pupils exploring virtual reality technology. | Neil Fatkin

Year 6 pupil Marni, 10, said: “Today has been really interesting. We’ve been using glow in the dark technology to highlight germs on our hands and also made Lego cars to see which design was the fastest.

“Coming here today has made me think about a career in STEM.”

Year 6 pupil Marni with her Lego car. | National World

Deputy headteacher Peter Atherton added: “Our school is located in an area of high deprivation and not many of our children would traditionally go onto higher education.

“Today is about giving our children an awareness of the different careers which are out there and to raise aspirations of what they believe they can do.”

With women still disproportionately under-represented in STEM industries a key focus of the event is also about breaking down gender stereotypes with many females volunteering to represent their companies at the event.

One of those was Sunderland born and bred female pilot, Alex Smith, who has been a pilot with BA for 28 years and now flies long haul 777 aircraft.

Sunderland born BA pilot Alex Smith. | National World

She said: “One of the key reasons I’m here is to raise aspirations that youngsters living in Sunderland can be a pilot.

“When I was at school it just wasn’t really seen as an option. It’s difficult to say to someone you can train to become a pilot but it will cost you £120,000.

“British Airways has it’s own Pilot Academy and if you’ve got the skills and passion then the company will put you through your training and take care of the costs.”

Alex also hopes her presence at the event will help to break down the gender barriers of girls entering STEM subject sectors.

She added: “About 6% of BA pilots are women. When I started, it was 4 or 5%. The company are doing a lot to try and encourage more girls to consider it as a career but it’s all abut changing perceptions.”

Other companies represented at the event included Nissan, SAGE, BAE Systems, as well as public sector organisations including the Environment Agency and Northumbria Police.

The region’s universities also had stalls and activities at the event.

STEMFest was organised by RTC North, one of the Government’s Regional Tech Centres designed to support local businesses.

STEM team leader Claire Willis said: “The event is all about inspiring future engineers and scientists which will benefit companies in our region in providing the next workforce generation.

“STEMFest gives the children an insight as to how STEM subjects can be applied in real life situations.”

Claire Willis. | National World

Tuesday and Wednesday September 8 and 9, welcomes Year 5 and 6 primary school children while Thursday September 10, will see secondary school pupils in Yers 7, 8 and 9 attending STEMFest.

The event is being hosted at the Beacon of Light, home of SAFC’s official charity, The Foundation of Light.

Head of Events, Fiona Murphy, said: “This event fits very much with out own vision of developing skills in young people to support industry and business here in Sunderland.

“We use football to help engage and inspire young people to raise aspirations and break down barriers, which is also what this event is all about.”

STEMFest was sponsored by Sage, My Future Energy, Reece Foundation, Community Foundation, Dogger Bank Wind Farm and Simpson Group.