Watch as students celebrate fantastic set of GCSE results at Sunderland school

Sandhill View Academy headteacher Jill Dodd is “absolutely delighted” with the school’s GCSE results after nearly half of all pupils achieved a grade 5 or above in English and maths.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a stellar set of GCSE results last year, which saw the school enter the top 20 nationally for most improvement, Sandhill has this year seen 60% of pupils achieve a grade 4 (old grade C) or above in English and maths, with 48% of pupils attaining a grade 5 or above in the two core subjects.

Sandhill View Academy pupils Eve Oliver, Isabel Key, Stuart Smith, and Darcey Cole celebrate their GCSE results. | Neiol Fatkin

Mrs Dodd said: “It has been wonderful to see lots of happy faces this morning and I’m absolutely delighted with our GCSE results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are celebrating another year of fantastic results thanks to the consistent approach we have with our children.

Sandhill View Academy headteacher Jill Dodd. | Neil Fatkin

“I would like to thank all of the staff, students and their parents for all their hard work and effort over the last year. We really do come together as a community and this is a collective effort from them.

“A huge well done to the students and I wish them the best of luck in all their endeavours moving forward.”

One of the school’s top performers was Eve Oliver who achieved an impressive six grade 9s, two grade 7s, and one grade 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eve Oliver. | Neil Fatkin

Eve, 16, said: “I was extremely nervous coming into school this morning and I didn’t get much sleep. As soon as I opened my envelope and saw my results it was such a relief.

“I going to be go to Newcastle College Sixth Form to study sciences and maths.”

Another student who performed particularly well was Darcey Cole who attained two grade 9s, two grade 7s, one grade 8, three grade 6s, and a distinction* in her BTEC sport.

Darcey Cole. | Neil Fatkin

Darcey, 16, said: “When I woke up this morning I was literally shaking, but I’ve done well. I got two grade 9s, which was a real shock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m going to go to Southmoor Academy Sixth Form and study English literature, law, and history. I’m going to go for a meal and hang out with my friends to celebrate.”

Another student who was surprised with their results was Stuart Smith who achieved four grade 7s, one grade 8, four grade 6s, and a grade 5.

Stuart Smith. | Neil Fatkin

Stuart, 16, said: “Coming into school this morning was a mixture of nerves and not really knowing what to expect, but I’m really happy with my results.

“I’m going to go to Southmoor Academy Sixth Form to study maths, physics, and computer science.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isabel Key, 16, was also pleased with her results after achieving one grade 8, two grade 7s, five grade 6s, one grade 5, and two grade 4s.

Isabel Key. | Neil Fatkin

She said: “I was very nervous coming into school this morning. I did better than I was expecting in a few subjects and I’m particularly happy with my grade 8 in maths.

“It was a real relief when I opened my envelope and I’m now going to go and study chemistry, physics, and maths at Southmoor Academy Sixth Form.”