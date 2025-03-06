SAFC stars Enzo Le Fee and Salis Abdul Samed have been revealing their favourite childhood book characters as the joined primary school children at the Beacon of Light to take part in an array of World Book Day Activities.

Midfielder Salis and attacker Enzo were at the home of SAFC’s official charity, The Foundation of Light, to help inspire the children to pick up a book and enjoy reading.

SAFC players Salis Abdul Samed and Enzo Le Fee visit the Beacon of Light for World Book Day. | sn

The players joined the various workshops which included a PE session based around Jack and the Beanstalk, making chocolate bars in the Willy Wonka room, and learning how to construct a story with Sunderland author Anne Twine.

Author Anne Twine also visited the Beacon of Light for World Book Day. | sn

The players also enjoyed taking part in a games session with the children in the sports hall before giving out free reading books and posing for autographs and photographs.

Earlier in the day the children went on the hunt for SAFC mascot Samson the Cat, based on the book We’re Going on a Bear Bunt by Michael Rosen.

Reflecting on their time at The Beacon of Light, Salis said: “I have really enjoyed my time here today. It’s the first time I’ve been down to the Beacon and to see the love we get from the children is great.

Enzo added: “It’s always a pleasure to mix with the fans. When we were young we remember dreaming about meeting players from the team we support and so it’s great for them to have their dream come true and meet professional players.”

SAFC players Salis Abdul Samed and Enzo Le Fee working with children at the Beacon of Light. | sn

When asked about their favourite childhood books, Enzo said: “When I was young I liked to read Asterix and Obelix.”

Salis added: “I didn’t read that much but my favourite childhood character was Scooby Doo.”

Three of the children to take part in the day were Tiffany Dickenson, Kaiden Lillig and Leja Saulinkita, from Seaview Primary School in Seaham.

Tiffany, 9, said: “It was really exciting to meet the players. I enjoyed making the Willy Wonka hats and tickets.”

Leja, 9, said: “I’m a big SAFC fan and so it was a bit of a shock when the players came in. We were told we had some special visitors coming but I thought it was Samson the Cat.”

Kaiden, 9, added: “I go to the SAFC games and so it was really exciting to meet the players. My favourite book is Willy Wonka and the Glass Elevator.”

Salis Abdul Samed helping a child with his work. | sn

Seaham Primary School Year 4 teacher Laura Phillips feels getting SAFC first team players involved in such initiatives can really help to inspire the children.

She said: “The children weren’t expecting the players to come in. Reading is massively important for our school and linking up with the local football club really can help to inspire the children to engage in reading.”

The World Book Day event was free for the children to enjoy thanks to funding from the Premier League Primary Stars initiative.

Foundation of Light football in the community manager Danielle Chapman said: “When the players walked in the children’s faces just lit up.

“Getting first team players such as Salis and Enzo involved really is a great engagement tool to get important messages across to the children.”