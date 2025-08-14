St Aidan’s and St Anthony’s Catholic Sixth Form student Maddie Chape has secured her place at Oxford University after gaining an impressive two As and an A* in her A Level results.

Maddie Chape scored an A in French and English and an A* in English Literature.

Maddie Chape is off to Oxford University. | Submitted

The talented 18-year-old said: "I am going to Oxford University and I can't wait to study French and Spanish. I am over the moon with my results.”

Maddie wasn’t the only high achiever at St Aidan’s and St Anthony’s Catholic Sixth Form as an impressive 25% of students attained A* or A grade A Level results or an equivalent distinction star in BTEC courses.

Among the top achievers was Hugo Haggerty, who achieved 3 A* grades in Physics, Chemistry and Maths and is set to pursue Theoretical Physics at Durham University.

Timothy Xue, Hugo Haggerty, and Ben Mulvaney. | Neil Fatkin

Hugo, 18, said: “I was very nervous coming in this morning and it was amazing to see I had got three A* grades which is a bit better than I expected.”

Also off to Durham University is Ben Mulvaney who was celebrating attaining two A* grades in maths and EPQ and two A grades in further maths and physics.

Ben, 18, said: “I was really nervous coming in this morning and I didn’t get much sleep last night. I did better than I expected. I’m thrilled to have got into Durham and as soon as I found out I got in all the nerves disappeared.”

Another student who did better than she expected was Erin Kelsey who said she “shed a few tears” after opening her results.

Poppy Smith, Erin Kelsey, and Leanne Cabanting with their A Level results. | Neil Fatkin

Erin, 18, said: “I tried my best to stay calm but I was absolutely terrified when I was walking in today. When I saw I had got two As and a B in textiles, philosophy, and English Literature I was just in total disbelief.”

Friend Poppy Smith, 18, who got straight As in maths, physics and economics, added: “I was slightly anxious this morning but I was quietly confident.

“I’m really proud of my results and I’m going to Manchester University to do a PWC Flying Start degree.”

Madison Bell was there to collect her results with mum Debra Bell.

Madison Bell with mum Debra Bell. | Neil Fatkin

Madison, 18, who achieved an A in Sociology, a B in Philosophy, and a distinction in Applied Science, said: “I was really nervous as I didn’t know what to expect. My grades are better than I expected and I’m now going to be doing an apprenticeship with Gentoo.”

Mum Debra added: “I’m very proud of Madison.”

An impressive 44% of students achieved A Level grades A* to B and headteachers Anne-Marie Whitten and Marie Lanaghan praised the efforts of students and staff.

They said: “At St Aidan’s and St. Anthony’s Catholic Academies, the belief is that excellence is achieved through dedication, hard work, and a commitment to core values.

“The students and staff embody this belief every day, striving to reach the pinnacle of academic and personal success. The outstanding results students achieve are not by chance; they are the result of a community that lives and breathes a culture of excellence, supporting each other in climbing to the top of their own mountains.

“Our academies offer more than just an education focused on academic achievement. They set the highest expectations for every individual, nurturing a strong sense of moral purpose, personal responsibility, integrity, honesty, and respect for others.

“These core values are the foundation of all aspects of school life at St Aidan’s and St. Anthony’s, ensuring that pupils are not only prepared for exams but are also ready to thrive in the 21st-century world.”