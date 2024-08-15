Watch as it's A Level double delight for Sunderland Southmoor Academy twins who gain places at their first choice universities
Guy, 18, achieved an A* in his English language, A in history, B in English literature and B grade in his extended project to gain his place to study law at the University of York.
He said: “My grades are about what I expected, but it’s always in doubt until you see your results on that piece of paper and so it was a good feeling this morning.
“It was good to be doing my A Levels with Marcus as we were able to bounce off each other and help each other with our studies, particularly with history, which we were both studying.”
Marcus attained a grade B in history and two Cs in biology and chemistry to gain a place to study history at Newcastle University.
He said: “I was so nervous coming into school this morning and had butterflies in my stomach.
“I did better than expected, particularly in chemistry. I needed a C and I wasn’t sure I would get it.
“Myself and Guy were able to question each other and go over everything together before our history exam.
“We were also there to support each other this morning”.
One of Southmoor Academy’s highest attaining students was Holly Murtha who scored straight As in Art, Chemistry and Biology.
Holly, 18, said: “I was really nervous this morning and couldn’t eat my breakfast. I certainly didn’t think I would get an A in chemistry.
“I’m going to the University of Sunderland to study pharmacy”.
Lucy Parker, 18, gained a Distinction* (equivalent grade A) in her BTEC Health and Social Care as well as a grade B in art and a C in biology.
She said: “I’m over the moon and so happy with my results. I felt sick with nerves coming into school this morning and I now can’t wait to to go to the University of Sunderland to study paramedic science.”
While schools and colleges are still in the process of processing their results, Southmoor Academy headteacher Joanne Maw confirmed that students had improved on their progress scores compared to last year’s (2023) results.
She said: “We are pleased with this year’s results and the number of happy smiling faces shows the students are really happy.
“It has been a really successful year for university applications and many of the students have got the university places they wanted.
