‘Fail to prepare, prepare to fail’ - the mantra of the lecturer on my teacher training course was whirling through my mind as I sat down to put together my first lesson plan after a seven year absence from the classroom.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firstly I need a good ‘hook’ to get the children engaged, make sure its interactive to get the pupils involved, and ensure that students walk away knowing or understanding something they didn’t previously.

Echo reporter Neil Fatkin returns back to the classroom. | sn

All key messages at the forefront of my mind during 17 years in the teaching profession as head of geography and humanities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So after seven years away from the chalk face - or interactive whiteboard as it is now - why was this Echo reporter heading back to classroom?

I was off to the Academy at Shotton Hall to teach a series of lessons to Year 7 classes about the ‘news’ and the role of journalists.

It was part of careers initiative designed to inspire the children to consider careers in a range of different professions.

Despite having spent the best part of two decades educating teenagers, I was surprisingly nervous as I made may way down the A19 to Peterlee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former teacher and now Echo reporter Neil Fatkin returned to the classroom after a seven year absence. | sn

Firstly - as is always the case when meeting a new class - what will the kids be like? Secondly, and perhaps of greater significance to my growing insecurities, am I still able to teach?

Whether teaching the theory of plate tectonics or in this case the role of the news, the principles of teaching remain the same I told myself as I pulled into the school’s carpark and sought to reassure my racing mind.

Whilst it was a different school to the one I spent 17 years of my working life, there was a strange sense of familiarity as I made my way into the reception.

The kids may have been different, but the situations and conversations I saw and heard were very familiar as the staff greeted students on the corridors and hurried them along to their lessons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once in the classroom the old routines began to return, and whilst the other guests chatted in the staffroom, I made sure pens and paper were set out at tables and that the visual aids on my PowerPoint were working.

IT is a fantastic addition to a teacher’s toolkit but when it fails - as it did for me during an Ofsted inspection when my projector bulb decided to die whilst being observed by an inspector - it can be a bit of nightmare.

Fortunately everything was working and I eagerly anticipated the arrival of my first group of 11-year-olds.

Whilst you always wonder if behaviour will be an issue when trying to engage pupils you don’t really know, you equally don’t want the tumbleweed moment of silence from an unengaged class.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Echo reporter Neil Fatkin was delivering sessions to students about 'news' and the role of journalists. | SN

Fortunately all my groups were impeccably behaved and responded well to all the tasks and activities they were asked to do.

Once the children entered the room, the doors closed and the register was taken, in may ways it was like I’d never been away as the skills I developed over nearly two decades of experience came flooding back and I felt reassuringly comfortable in my surroundings.

I thoroughly enjoyed my time back in the classroom and hopefully inspired some of the children in the lessons to consider journalism as a future career.

Judging by the show of hands at the end it had certainly given them food for thought as well as reminding me of what I enjoyed about teaching and the influence you can have on shaping young minds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Journalists of the future

As part of the sessions, children looked at how to construct a news story and are now going to be putting their own stories together on a range of school based events and issues.

The best stories are going to be published on the Echo website.