It’s a new beginning for children at Farringdon Community Academy after the Secretary of State for Education and Sunderland South MP Bridget Phillipson officially opened the school’s new £21m building.

The school has faced a challenging time in recent years after being judged as requiring improvement by Ofsted in 2014, but in 2024 achieved its “best ever” GCSE results with 74% of pupils achieving a grade 4 (old grade C) or above in English and maths, compared to 55% last year.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson, headteacher Jordan Bedford (far left) and representatives from the Northern Education Trust at the official opening ceremony. | National World

57% of students attained the higher benchmark of grade 5 and above in their core subjects compared to 40% in 2023.

The official opening of the state-of-the-art school building heralds a new beginning for the academy and head teacher Jordan Bedford said the new facilities are “like night and day”.

Principal Jordan Bedford outside the new Farringdon Community Academy building. | sn

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mr Bedford said: “We are absolutely delighted to have Bridget Phillipson here today to officially open the new school - it’s amazing she could come and do it and exciting for the new building to be officially open.”

The new open plan three storey building contains eight bespoke labs for the “cutting edge” teaching of Science, two IT suites with the latest technology and software, state-of-the-art engineering room, and 300 capacity school hall with retractable tiered seating and adjoining drama studio.

Mr Bedford added: “This new building will really allow the children to thrive. We are now in facility where children can move around in one building and not have to go outside in horrendous weather.

“The children can now excel in a building where they have everything they need to get the outcomes they deserve and improve their life chances.

“We’ve already seen a massive impact on student attitudes and aspirations. They are really proud of the new school building and are telling friends at other schools just what it’s like.”

Mrs Phillipson grew up in Washington where she attended St Robert of Newminster Catholic school, and since becoming Secretary of State for Education she has spoken at length about how children’s economic circumstances should not be a barrier to their academic attainment and subsequent life chances.

Secretary of State for Education Bridget Phillipson. | National World

After unveiling the plaque she said: “It’s fantastic to be here today to open the new building and children in Farringdon deserve really fantastic facilities.

“It makes such a difference to children’s learning to have first class facilities and alongside that, the crucial importance of the teachers and the team who deliver a brilliant education.

“I think having a great building and first class facilities can raise children’s aspirations. When facilities are run down or crumbling it can really damage children’s learning and life chances.”

Despite the new Labour Government inheriting a £22bn black hole, Mrs Phillipson is hoping to invest in the replacement or upgrading of school buildings which are no longer fit for purpose both in Sunderland and across the country.

She added: “At the recent budget in October the Chancellor did set out additional money going into schools’ capital to make sure we can rebuild and refurbish schools.

“We also delivered a pay rise for teachers because new schools are brilliant, but so are the people who deliver an education for our children.”

The school currently has a population of 700 pupils but the new building has capacity to accommodate 1,100 students.

Farringdon Community Academy is part of the Northern Education Trust.