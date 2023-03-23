Dr Who’s pet has a rival in the form of Sunderland University’s robotic dog Bernard – and he’s even Metro-trained.

Bernard - in reality one of the most sophisticated robots in the world – joined the University of Sunderland in 2021 to promote the Faculty of Technology at open days and outreach and recruitment events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And on Tuesday, he travelled into Newcastle to deliver one of his popular research talks, boarded the Metro at University station alongside his proud owner Professor John Murray, Academic Dean of the Faculty of Technology.

Bernard with Prof Murray

‘It was good to get him out and about’

“I think the passengers were surprised to see a robot dog on the Metro and many were keen to have their photo taken with him,”said John.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"During the journey there were many questions about what he’s for and what he can do.”

Painted black and yellow, Bernard was the perfect match to the Metro.

Bernard makes his way to the Metro station

“Bernard certainly agrees with their colour scheme,” said John.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Normally we take him to events in the car, so it was good to get him out and about to see how we can take him around the city and meet new people.

“Bernard gives his Tyne and Wear Metro experience a 10/10. The staff were all very excited to meet him and get to know more about him. He certainly caused a buzz and enjoyed the attention.”

‘A mixture of surprise and delight’

Customer Services Director at Nexus, Huw Lewis, said: “It was fantastic to welcome Bernard onto the Metro. What an amazing piece of technology that the University has there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bernard certainly turned a few heads when our customers spotted him heading down into the station and then along the platform to wait for a train. They couldn’t wait to take a few selfies, and they were really in awe of what they were seeing.

"There was a mixture of delight and surprise. He is welcome on Metro any time because he made a lot of people’s day, whether young or old.”