Washington teenager celebrates GCSE results success

Siân Tuck. Picture issued by Dame Allan's.

Teenager Siân Tuck today celebrated a fantastic set of grade 9 - 8 GCSE results.

Sixteen-year-old Siân, from Washington, a pupil at Dame Allan’s Girls’ School, achieved six top grade 9s and three grade 8s and plans to study Maths, Physics and Chemistry when she moves into Dame Allan’s co-educational Sixth Form next month.

“I’m very pleased with my results – I was feeling nervous before opening them,” admitted Siân, who first joined Dame Allan’s Schools in the nursery year.

Looking to the future, Siân added: “I ‘d like to do research, perhaps something in physics or chemistry.

"I’m from a scientific background - my parents are chemists and my brother is an engineer - so I’ve grown up around it and always been interested in the sciences.”

More than 60% of exams sat by Year 11 pupils at Dame Allan’s Schools, in Newcastle, achieved grades 9 – 7 (A* to A) while more than 40 per cent were 9 – 8 grades. One fifth of all exams sat this year achieved a 9, the highest possible grade at GCSE.

“Siân is one of our high-flyers coming into the Sixth Form and we look forward to seeing her continue to flourish over the next two years.”

Dame Allan's Schools are the only schools in the North East following the 'diamond structure' of education, which combines both coeducational and single-sex education.