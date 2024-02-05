Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Washington Academy, part of Consilium Academies, welcomed visitors from Humanotopia to the school last week.

Humanotopia is an organisation which empowers young people to make positive change and they run motivational, life changing courses for young people and adults and their wider communities.

Some lucky Year 9s got to take part in one of their ‘Who am I’ workshops.

Students at the workshop.

First of all they reflected on their past and how they became the person they are, then they entered the stretch zone, considering how things can be different if people behave differently, they then considered their hopes, dreams and goals for the future.

The session was concluded when every student identifies and commits to making three positive changes to improve their future.

It is hoped that the workshop provides a warm and psychologically safe environment for young people to express themselves about the struggles and challenges they have faced.

It also encourages students to work collaboratively in small groups in order to present a positive social experience with students outside their friendship circles.

Some student comments on the session are as follows:

'It made us realise what we may have said wrong and what we could do to make things better.”

'It was great to see how they got people to open up and speak about their experiences and how this impacted them.”

“We got to talk to different people in the year group who we wouldn't normally. This made new friendships.”

Victoria Carter, Headteacher at Washington Academy said: “I am delighted that we had representatives from Humanotopia at Washington.