Washington Academy celebrates GCSE success

A school is celebrating the achievements of its students on GCSE results day.

Washington Academy

Washington Academy, part of Consilium Academies, has highlighted some of its key successes as teenagers collect their results and look to the future.

Among the notable achievements are:

Oliver Hall achieved four top end grades of Grade 9, including English Literature and language, History and Physics, backed up by Grade 8s and 7s in other subjects.

Tom Bainbridge, Washington’s Head Boy, exceeded all of his targets of majority Grade 5s to achieve Grade 6s and 7s. His progress score shows he exceeded grades by almost two full grades!

Faith Bergrun achieved Grades 7s in English, Maths and Physics and a positive progress score means she achieved much higher than expected.

Niniola Olaoniye, a student who has English as an additional language, achieved Grade 7s in English, Maths and Geography and a Grade 6s in the other subjects taken, as well as a distinction in a Sport vocational course.

Victoria Carter, headteacher at Washington Academy, said: “Congratulations to all our fantastic Year 11 students.

“The students have risen to the challenges before them and we are incredibly proud of all that they have achieved. We wish them all the very best for their next chapter and we know they will be very successful.

“I would like to thank the parents and families for all their support and the teachers for always going the extra mile to make sure that our children do the best they can.”

Michael McCarthy, CEO at Consilium Academies, said: “I want to congratulate all of our students celebrating today. They have worked extremely hard to get to this point and they should feel very proud of all they have achieved.

“These results, and the experiences they’ve had at school, will prepare them well for their next steps and long into the future.”