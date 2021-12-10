University pledges to help find jobs for young people leaving care

University of Sunderland City Campus

The University has signed the Care Leaver Friendly Employer Charter, which has been launched to reduce the number of care leavers not in education, employment or training.

Often care leavers aren’t able to access jobs in organisations that don’t have tailored support for vulnerable employees, which this charter aims to tackle. By signing up, the University is committing to helping these young people access career opportunities and thrive in the workplace.

Wendy Price, Head of Widening Access & Participation at the University of Sunderland, said: “We are extremely proud to sign the Care Leaver Covenant employer charter, which will support us in our aim of ensuring that care leavers can thrive as employees of the University.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We recognise that some care leavers might not have someone to guide them through the application process or to discuss ideas with. We provide support at each stage of the application process, from the first point of enquiry and beyond.

“This helps us to provide care leavers with the information and confidence they need to perform their best when applying for a job at the University.”

Justine Gillespie, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Manager at the University of Sunderland, said: “Here at the University, we have a set of values that bring clarity to the type of organisation we are and the principles that will guide the activities, decisions and principles and the behaviours that are required.