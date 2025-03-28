Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The University of Sunderland’s new £10m campus has officially been opened by the Secretary of State for Education and city MP Bridget Phillipson .

The new facility, which is located at the university’s London site, is set to train the business leaders, financiers and NHS workforce of tomorrow.

Secretary of State for Education Bridget Phillipson officially opens the University of Sunderland's new £10m campus. | UOS

The opening of the Harbour Exchange campus, close to Canary Wharf, demonstrates the University’s commitment to investment and continued growth, despite the current pressures facing the UK higher education system.

Following the opening, Ms Phillipson said: “The University of Sunderland has had a hugely positive impact on the region, creating opportunities for students and supporting local growth. It’s fantastic to see the University expanding outside the North East.

“This investment will equip many young people from the North East and beyond with the knowledge and expertise needed to become future business leaders, financial professionals, and key NHS staff, helping put the British economy on firm foundations for growth.

“We inherited some really tough financial challenges in higher education, but we are supporting universities across the country to deliver for students and break down barriers to opportunity as part of our Plan for Change.”

Secretary of State for Education Bridget Phillipson checks out the new facilities with the university's Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive, Sir David Bell. | UOS

Among an array of academic courses on offer, the new Harbour Exchange campus aims to provide qualifications and opportunities to hundreds of nurses over the next five years. It will also educate many of those who will be the next generation of managers and staff in the financial and business sectors.

Alan Hardie, Pro Vice-Chancellor International Office and Branch Campuses at the University of Sunderland, said: “Our new campus builds upon over a decade of success since we opened in London in 2012.

“We have welcomed 28,000 students since then, and our continued growth required us to look for larger premises. The new campus, with its state-of-the-art teaching and learning facilities, will drive our commitment to supporting student success and enhance our presence in the Canary Wharf area.”

Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University, said: “The opening of our new campus building in London speaks to the continuing ambition of the University of Sunderland. It also reflects our standing as an institution providing life-changing opportunities to students across the UK and internationally.”