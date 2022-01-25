University of Sunderland's new cadaveric centre ready to welcome students

The centre for cadaveric research – the study of dead bodies – will give the next generation of medical professionals priceless hands-on experience of anatomy, as well as benefiting many of the region’s current surgeons and surgical trainees.

It boasts a state-of-the-art learning environment along with a Quiet Room for visitors and students who need to take time out from the lab.

The centre has been established with the help of generous funding from the Sir James Knott Trust and the Garfield Weston Foundation. An official opening takes place on March 2, with specially invited guests and partners from across the region and UK.

Professor of Anatomy Debs Patten has been instrumental in supporting the design brief for the Cadaveric centred: “The University has invested significantly in the design and build of our new facility to ensure the continued excellence of our anatomy teaching provision, which will be of huge benefit to our institution and indeed the wider region,” she said.

“Anatomy is widely appreciated as being one of the most significant elements of medical education.”

There was no substitute for real world experience, she said: “Digital resources are highly effective educational tools, but cannot reproduce the variability and complexity of the human body and for this reason, medical students and their educators consider cadaveric anatomy to be the gold standard for anatomy education.

“Most UK medical students will study cadaveric anatomy - in fact only a handful of UK medical schools do not offer cadaveric anatomy - but cadaveric provision for allied healthcare students is often limited.

"Our facility will offer cadaveric provision for our medical students and our allied healthcare students.”

Professor Patten added: “A hands-on experience uniquely provides authentic tactile information on tissue texture which, when coupled with 3D visualization of anatomic structures, offers learners highly memorable learning experiences.

“In addition, cadaveric anatomy is often students’ first encounter with death and it provides educators with a unique opportunity to teach students about death and to respect their patient at all times, in life and in death.”

As well as the University’s medical students, the centre will also be used by those on other programmes including paramedicine, physiotherapy, nursing and others.

“The opportunity to provide a cadaveric facility and resources will be of great benefit to our surgeons and surgical trainees across the region as we will be able to host cadaveric Continued Professional Development (CPD) Courses,” said Prof Patten.

“Provision of CPD for surgeons will enhance our reputation and have positive impact within the region, providing training and research opportunities for our surgical colleagues.”

Andrew Bumfrey, Associate Director of Space Architect, who designed the new centre, said: “It has been fantastic to closely collaborate with the School of Medicine to create this unique brief, generate a bespoke design response and achieve full planning approval.

“The project provides a great future for the teaching of anatomy and further enhances the School’s facilities. The new building supports a range of dedicated, state-of-the-art learning environments for staff and students, influencing the education of future generations of doctors, nurses and other key healthcare workers.”

