Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

University leaders and union officials are working together to avoid compulsory redundancies after news dozens of jobs must go as the institution struggles to balance the books.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, a joint statement released today by the University of Sunderland executive team, UCU and Unison, said leaders and officials would work together to avoid compulsory redundancies ‘where possible’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as universities across the country face financial headaches as the number of international students decreases and tuition fees are frozen.

The joint statement reads: “Today (Tuesday, October 8, 2024), a meeting took place involving representatives from the University Executive, UCU and UNISON

“There was continuing agreement on the need to work together, wherever possible, to avoid compulsory redundancies

“The University agreed to look at various ways to increase the number of possible volunteers by:

Increasing the length of the formal collective consultation process Exploring the possibility of widening pools to ask forvolunteers Considering redeployment wherever possible

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The University explained how non-staff savings were also being looked at, and the trade unions agreed to consider proposals to put to the Executive as part of the continuing consultation. All parties recognised the challenging financial circumstances currently facing the higher education sector.

“Together, we remain committed to ensuring the continuing future success of the University and a top-quality student experience, building on our already strong foundations.

“The university and the trade unions are committed to work together, and further regular meetings are being scheduled.”